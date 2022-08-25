In another shocking incident of gang rape in Tamil Nadu, a 40-year-old woman was abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of seven in Virudhunagar on Tuesday. The woman was reportedly returning home with her neighbour when the 7 suspects approached her on bikes near Aruppukottai. The gang first robbed them, then abducted the woman and raped her.

The police arrested five people, including a juvenile on August 23. Searches are on to nab the other two accused.

"The victim along with her neighbour was returning home on her two-wheeler on August 23 evening, when a 7-member gang followed them in a car. They attacked the neighbour, then abducted the woman, assaulted her, looted them and fled from the spot," police said in a statement.

Woman kidnapped, gang-raped & looted on Chennai highway

A very similar incident occurred in the state's capital on August 12, when a 40-year-old woman was kidnapped and gang-raped by six men on the Chennai express highway. The crime took place when the victim was returning home with a friend in her car.

According to the police officials, two men signalled the car to stop in a bid to seek help. As soon as the vehicle stopped, four of the gang members thrashed the driver and threw him out. They then drove the car to an isolated place and took turns in raping the woman. The men also looted the woman of around eight sovereigns of gold that she had in her possession.

After receiving the information, a complaint was filed by the police, and an investigation was launched to nab the accused. All six of them were later taken into custody. They were presented before a local court and have been sent to prison. The police are also seeking the custody of the accused to further investigate the matter.

The woman undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai also submitted her statement in the case.