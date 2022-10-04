Tamil Nadu Woman Dies By Suicide; Blames DMK Functionary & Wife In Note, Protest Erupts

A shocking incident has come to light from Tamil Nadu where a woman committed suicide in the Pudukottai district. As per the sources, the deceased woman identified as Kokila left a note behind in which she blamed Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) functionary as the reason behind taking her own life.

Tamil Nadu woman commits suicide, blames DMK functionary

On Sunday night, Kokila hanged herself to death and held DMK functionary MM Kumar and his wife Bhuvaneswari, who is a police constable responsible for her death. They had a dispute over a pathway issue which later escalated. In her note, Kokila accused the couple of constant harassment and that they had threatened to charge her with a fake murder case.

The suicide note stated, "DMK functionary MM Kumar and his wife Bhuvaneswari are responsible for my death. They have registered a fake case under my name and are threatening to imprison me under a fake murder case. I am extremely depressed because of them and this is the reason why I have taken this decision".

#BREAKING | Woman in Tamil Nadu's Pudukkottai district commits suicide, blames DMK leader in suicide note. Locals stage protest demanding strict action against all the names mentioned in the letter by the victim. Tune in for updates - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/FEBBZK0LUT — Republic (@republic) October 4, 2022

Massive protests erupted after the news of Kokila's suicide spread across the area. The deceased's relatives along with the BJP workers from the Pudukottai district staged a huge demonstration outside the police station and raised slogans. They also tried to barge inside the station as the cops were seen stopping him. The protesters accused the police of not taking stern action against the people whose names were mentioned in the note by the victim.

Following the protest, the district SP has now suspended 3 police office officers out of which one is Bhubaneswari (wife of DMK functionary Kumar). The investigation is currently underway and action will be taken against those guilty, as per the police.

(Locals stage protest demanding strict action)

(Image: RepublicWorld)