'Tanishq Store Was Not Attacked': Gujarat Govt Busts Fake News Amid Controversy Over Ad

On Wednesday, the Gujarat government rubbished a news report which claimed that the Tanishq showroom in Gandhidham was "attacked" over an advertisement. Pradipsinh Jadeja, who holds the Minister of State (Home) portfolio in the Gujarat government, contended that this was a "motivated" attempt to adversely impact the law and order situation in the state. He directed the registration of a case to ensure strict against those who spread this "fake news".

Earlier in the day, Kutch (East) SP Mayur Patil explained the sequence of events. He stated that two persons visited the Tanishq store on October 12 in protest against the 'Ekatvam' campaign advertisement. According to Patil, the shop owner agreed to put up an apology in Gujarati as demanded by the aforesaid individuals. He too rejected the claim by a news organization that the store was "attacked"'.

Row over Tanishq ad

The controversy came to the fore when renowned jewellery brand Tanishq released an advertisement depicting harmony in an interfaith marriage. The ad shows a pregnant woman dressed in a sari being escorted to the baby shower ceremony by her mother-in-law whose head is covered in a dupatta. The crux of the ad is that a presumably Muslim family hosts the baby shower ceremony for their Hindu daughter-in-law just to ensure her happiness.

This ad generated furious backlash on Twitter, with a section of users alleging that it promoted "love jihad". On Tuesday, Tanishq released an official statement confirming that this ad had been withdrawn. It stated, "The idea behind the Ekvatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness".

According to the jewellery brand, the ad did not intend to evoke such severe reactions. Expressing sadness at the "inadvertent stirring of emotions", it observed that the "hurt sentiments" and the well-being of Tanishq's employees were key factors that influenced its decision. However, the withdrawal of the ad also drew ire with several people slamming Tanishq for giving in to social media criticism. For instance, DMK MP Kanimozhi questioned the stance of the Tamil Nadu government on this ad controversy.

