Tarun Tejpal Acquitted: Goa Govt Moves Bombay HC To Challenge Order In Sexual Assault Case

The Goa government on Tuesday challenged the acquittal of former Tehelka Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 sexual assault case before the Goa Bench of the Bombay High Court. Tejpal, who was accused of sexually assaulting a former woman colleague inside a hotel elevator was acquitted of all charges by a sessions court in Goa on May 21.

Speaking to PTI, Goa Advocate General Devidas Pangam said that the order has been challenged by the state government and the HC will shortly assign a date for hearing.

Even before the copy of the verdict was awaited, the Goa government had confirmed that they will challenge the order since the 'state feels aggrieved after his acquittal. Special Public Prosecutor Francisco Tavora remarked, "We are waiting for a copy of the judgment. The state feels aggrieved and therefore, will be preferring an appeal against the judgment. That's all I can say at the moment."

Tarun Tejpal acquitted

Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal was acquitted in a 2013 sexual assault case by the District and Sessions Court at Mapusa, Goa by Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi.

Quoting from the statement released by the Tehelka founder, his daughter said, "The past 7 years have been traumatic for my family as we have dealt with the catastrophic fallout of false allegations on every aspect of our personal, professional and public lives. We have felt the boot of the case, but through it all we have cooperated fully with Goa Police and the legal system through hundreds of court proceedings. We have unwaveringly followed every mandate of due procedure and abided by every principle of law as laid down in the Constitution."

In 2013, after the victim complained to the managing editor Shoma Chaudhury about the sexual assault, Tejpal had reportedly sent her an apology email terming the incident as a "lapse of judgment". He had also stepped down as Editor for 6 months to allow a fair internal inquiry, however was arrested days later by the Goa Police on November 30, 2013 after they took suo-moto cognizance based on the allegations.

Tejpal had faced trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control).