Tarun Tejpal Case: Justice LN Rao Recuses Himself From Supreme Court Hearing

Recusing himself from hearing the appeal of journalist Tarun Tejpal against the Bombay High Court, Supreme Court Judge Justice L Nageswara Rao on Friday said to list the matter in some other court next week. The journalist's appeal against Bombay HC is over his rejected plea for an in-camera hearing of the proceedings challenging his acquittal in a 2013 rape case.

Justice LN Rao's statement:

“I recuse as at some stage in 2016, I had appeared for the state of Goa in the matter. Let it be listed in some other court next week,” said Justice Rao, who was sitting with Justice BR Gavai on the bench.

The bench was to hear the plea of Tejpal whose application for conducting an in-camera hearing of the proceedings under Section 327 of the CrPC was earlier rejected by the Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on November 24 last year.

Tarun Tejpal case

The acquittal of the former editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, who was accused of sexually assaulting his then-woman colleague in the lift of a five-star hotel in Goa in November 2013, by a sessions court in May 2021 was challenged in the Goa bench of the high court by the state government.

Tejpal's presenter, senior advocate Amit Desai had referred to the Law Commission and various judgments of high courts supporting his application for an in-camera hearing. The high court, however, had rejected the submissions.

SG Tushar Mehta's objection against Goa Court in the matter

Earlier, in October 2021, Solicitor General of India (SG) Tushar Mehta, while representing the Goa government, held firm ground in relation to the integrity of women victims and questioned the regressive and 'retrograde' approach of the District and Sessions Court at Mapusa, Goa which acquitted the ex-Tehelka Editor-in-Chief. Batting for women and shaming identity disclosure of victims, SG Tushar Mehta stated before the bench that the prosecutrix (woman) was 'named and shamed' during the course of legal proceedings and contradicted the accused's request to hear the appeal in camera.

Tarun Tejpal's acquittal

On May 21, ex-Tehelka Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal was acquitted in a sexual assault case by the District and Sessions Court at Mapusa, Goa. He was booked by the Goa Police under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in a position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by a person in a position of control) for allegedly sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a hotel in Goa in 2013. While he was arrested thereafter, he has been out of bail since 2014.

