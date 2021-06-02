Tarun Tejpal's Acquittal 'manual For Rape Victims' Says HC; Issues Notice Over Govt Plea

The Bombay High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to journalist Tarun Tejpal on the appeal filed by the Goa government against his recent acquittal in the 2013 rape case. The Goa bench of the Bombay HC observed that the sessions court's judgment acquitting Tejpal was like a "manual for rape victims" as it goes into how a victim should respond in such cases.

Noting the prima facie case made out against Tarun Tejpal in the appeal the bench has asked for all records from the trial court to be sent to the Bombay HC. Justice SC Gupte issued a notice to Tejpal and posted for hearing on June 24 on the appeal filed by the Goa government against the journalist’s acquittal.

The Goa government in its appeal before the Bombay High Court against Tejpal's acquittal said that the case was fit for retrial, citing the trial court's lack of understanding of a victim's post-trauma behaviour and censuring of her character.

The appeal, filed before the Goa bench, was amended this week to record the judgment and to include further grounds against the acquittal of Tejpal. The Goa government stated that the trial court "considered the evidence given by defence witnesses as gospel truth, but at the same time discredited without any finding the evidence given by the victim and the prosecution witnesses".

It also claimed that the trial court completely ignored the most telling piece of evidence in the case (the apology e-mail) "which established the guilt of the accused beyond a shadow of a doubt".

Tarun Tejpal case

On May 21, sessions judge Kshama Joshi acquitted Tarun Tejpal, former editor-in-chief of the Tehelka magazine, in the case where he was accused of sexually assaulting his female colleague in a lift of a five-star hotel in Goa in November 2013 when they were attending an event.

The trial court in its judgement questioned the woman's conduct, noting she did not exhibit any kind of "normative behaviour" such as trauma and shock which a victim of sexual assault might plausibly show. The Goa government later filed an appeal against the acquittal.

(With inputs from agency)