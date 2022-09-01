'Taunting Not Cruelty'; Delhi Court Acquits Husband, In-laws In Alleged Dowry Death Case

At a time when the issue of 'mental cruelty' by means of verbal abuse, taunts, or insults has started becoming a matter of debate, a Delhi court has said that taunting in a family is a 'usual act' and thus does not amount to cruelty. This happened when the court was hearing a family case where a man and his parents were accused of subjecting a woman to 'mental cruelty' which forced her to commit suicide.

While stating that there was no evidence against the family, the court also acquitted them and said, “the usual acts of taunting within the fabric of a family do not become cruelty.” It could not be proved that the woman was subjected to cruelty or harassment, as the evidence on record was highly insufficient to show the accused instigated or intentionally aided the act of suicide, it added.

The case dates almost six years back on August 9, 2016, when the woman, Mamta killed herself within 15 months of marriage following which her parents accused the husband, Mahender, and her in-laws of harassing their daughter for dowry. While an FIR was registered against the husband and his father Kanwar Singh, they were initially charge-sheeted and the mother-in-law, Khimuli Devi was sent up for trial.

Mahender was also charged with abetment of suicide.

Delhi court's stand on alleged dowry death case

Additional Sessions Judge Neeraj Gaur who was hearing the alleged dowry death case on Saturday noted that the prosecution failed to prove the woman was subjected to cruelty or harassment soon before her death or any demand for dowry.

“From the evidence proved on record, it cannot be gathered that the deceased was subjected to any cruelty within the meaning of Section 498A of the IPC,” the judge said in an order dated August 27.

The court further added,

“The usual acts of taunting within the fabric of a family do not become cruelty, and cruelty, under Section 498-A of the IPC means harassment with a view to coerce the woman or her parents to meet any unlawful demand for property, or on account of failure to fulfill such demand, a willful conduct so as to drive a woman to commit suicide.”

While speaking about the testimony of Mamta's parents who had made the allegations, the court while speaking about the mother, with whom the victim used to talk the most, the court said that her statements were contradictory at certain points and do not suggest anything beyond the act of taunting, adding that the alleged acts of taunting also fell short of wilful conduct of nature as is likely to drive the deceased to suicide.

On the other hand, it said that her father's testimony was not "very reliable' as he received every piece of information indirectly from the woman's mother.

The court also took note of a personal diary that belonged to the woman and further said that it shows that she was “disturbed by mistrust” allegedly on the day of her death, but did not “expressly mention” the accused husband.

"It can be gathered that the woman was emotionally hurt, but criminal liability can be imposed on a person only with the support of concrete evidence and not by conjectures and surmises", the court added.

It is pertinent to note that the court also found evidence of a money transfer made by the woman's father to the husband but waived it stating that the wilful gesture of giving money to her daughter cannot be considered as a dowry.

Image: Unsplash