TDP Leader JC Prabhakar Reddy Held By Andhra Police, A Day After Getting Bail

Anantapuram district police on Friday have arrested former MLA and TDP leader JC Prabhakar Reddy from Tadipatri town. This comes a day after Prabhakar allegedly heckled an on-duty police officer and violated COVID-19 norms by taking out a large procession post his release from the jail on bail on Thursday. Prabhakar was lodged in Kadapa central jail for over 50 days in connection with cases related to irregularities in the travel business.

Prabhakar violates COVID-19 norms

Despite the police advising the former MLA not to step out of the car following his release, Prabhakar took up a big procession from Kadapa central jail to Tadipatri town in which almost 500 of his followers participated, which was a 'violation" of COVID-19 norms. As per the police, he also insulted a police officer, belonging to the Scheduled Caste Community.

"You are aware that JC Prabhakar Reddy was in Kadapa central prison for 53 days in BS 3 to BS 4 conversion and invoice cases. He was released on the bail order. Almost 400 to 500 people gathered at the prison to welcome him, flouting the COVID regulations", DSP Srinivasulu said.

The DSP further said "Besides that, we have arranged tight bandobast in Tadipatri town and district border check post also, as we had information that he would be coming to Tadipatri. See, the disaster management act is in implementation, and COVID restrictions are in place. So, we have arranged bandobast there. As part of that, at around 9.40 pm last night (Thursday), Reddy reached there with his convoy. In fact, we had already intimated Pawan Kumar Reddy and his aide Somasekhar Reddy to cooperate with police in view of COVID regulations".

Prabhakar 'intentionally abused' the circle inspector

Adding further Srinivasulu said that Prabhakar 'intentionally abused' the circle inspector on duty. "As the FIR comes under the SC, ST atrocities act, the Superintendent of Police gave orders to me as an investigating officer. Accordingly, I held an investigation. Based on the video evidence and witnesses' versions, we have arrested him. We will produce him before Judicial Magistrate", the DSP said.

He also said that police will cooperate if a person will legally act in a democratic way and if someone tries to dominate against the law then the police will take action. "We won't be afraid of anybody. We are working in extreme conditions," Srinivasulu said. As there are more than 2,000 coronavirus cases in Tadipatri restrictions have been imposed for the betterment of public health in order to contain the COVID-19 spread, the police official informed.

(With inputs from ANI)