Teacher Held Over Objectionable Messages To Girls

A schoolteacher was arrested in Jaipur for allegedly sending obscene messages to girl students, police said on Saturday.

Nikhil Jose, an NCC teacher at a private school, was arrested on Friday night after screenshots of his obscene chats started circulating on social media.

Obscene chats were found in his mobile phone and a case has been registered against him under sections of the IT Act, Ashok Nagar SHO Surendra Saini said. Jose reportedly in his defence said he came to know on Thursday that messages were being sent from his Instagram account.

