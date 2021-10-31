Teacher Murder: BJD Defends CM For Not Sacking Minister; BJP Observes Bandh In 5 Districts

The BJD on Saturday asked opposition parties to refrain from targeting Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for not sacking Minister of State for Home D S Mishra for his alleged links with the prime accused in a woman teacher’s murder case, asserting that the party president does not tolerate indiscipline and has proved several times that he is above politics on such matters.

Replying to a query at a press meet, BJD spokesperson and MLA P K Deb said the chief minister has always taken immediate action and dropped ministers and leaders against whom allegations were levelled.

Noting that the chief minister has done it in the past and will not hesitate to take similar action in the future, the party spokesperson said everybody in Odisha knows the chief minister’s stand on such matters.

“He (CM) has been very clear about it and passed similar tests successfully several times in the last 20 years. This time also, he will come out with flying colours,” said the senior BJD lawmaker.

Meanwhile, the BJP observed a 12-hour bandh in five districts demanding the arrest and resignation of the minister.

The dawn-to-dusk bandh in Balasore, Deogarh, Boudh, Kendrapara, and Jagatsinghpur districts affected normal life.

The BJP and Congress intensified their stir and targeted Patnaik for remaining silent on the murder case for over three weeks.

While the students’ wing of the Congress and BJP’s Mahila Morcha had already attempted to gherao ‘Naveen Niwas’ the chief minister’s residence a few days ago, Youth Congress activists made an unsuccessful bid to do so on Saturday.

The police stopped the Youth Congress rally led by MLAs-Suresh Routray and Mahammed Moquim- to the chief minister’s residence at Sishu Bhavan Chhak.

Members of BJP’s Mahila Morcha burnt effigies of the chief minister and the minister at several places in Cuttack.

BJP’s Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi was also critical of the chief minister holding him responsible for the “growing atrocities” against women across the state while citing the teacher’s kidnap and murder incident in Kalahandi as an instance.

“It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister to ensure the safety of women and girls in the state as people voted for him and not for D S Mishra. He (CM) should lead the state from the front and assure women that they are safe,” Sarangi said.

After returning from Bolangir during the day, the BJP central team led by party’s Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, Haryana MP Sunita Duggal, and West Bengal MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury, in a press meet said: “We were also informed that the key accused in the murder case, had visited Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence many times with the Minister of State for Home.” Justifying her party’s demand for removal of the minister and a CBI probe into the matter, Shrinivasan said: “Everybody in Junagarh knows that the key accused is known to be a close aide of the minister who himself had visited the school many times”.

Referring to the minister’s statement on Friday where he had pleaded innocence and vowed in the name of Goddess Manikeswari, Srinivasan said: “We too urge him by the name of Maa Manikeswari and Lord Jagannath to step down from his position on moral grounds till he is proved innocent.” In a separate press conference, OPCC media cell chairman Ganeswar Behera said that the minister in his statement has not rejected the allegations made against him.

He has just said that he would take ‘sanyas’ from politics if proved guilty, Behera said adding that as per law of the land, the accused should prove himself innocent in the court of law.

Behera also alleged Mishra of attempting to throttle the voice of the press and the opposition by filing defamation cases against some media houses.

BJP spokesman Golak Mohapatra said that Mishra in his statement has taken the name of Indian Air Force several times.

“Had he been a brave soldier, he should have resigned on moral grounds,” Mohapatra said.

A six-hour bandh was also observed in Bhadrak on the same issue. Vehicular movement came to a standstill in the five districts when activists staged ‘rasta roko’ by squatting on roads.

Train services were also affected for some time at railway stations in Balasore and Bhadrak districts.

With the entire state on the boil over the demand of his resignation, Mishra for the first time since the teacher’s murder, visited Junagarh assembly segment in Kalahandi district, which he represents in the state Assembly.

Party sources said that Mishra rushed to Junagarh to make arrangements for the chief minister's proposed visit to Kalahandi for launching the distribution of the Smart health cards under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana.

Mishra was not allowed to share dais with the chief minister at a similar meeting last week, the sources said. The deceased teacher hailing from Bolangir district and working at a private school at Mahaling in Kalahandi district went missing on October 8 and her burnt, decomposed body was exhumed from a playground on the campus on October 19. The police have so far arrested two persons, including the prime accused, who is the president of the private school’s managing committee and allegedly a close aide of the minister.

