Teachers Recruitment Scam: SC Asks ED To Continue Probe Against TMC's Abhishek Banerjee

In a setback to Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee in the teachers recruitment scam, the Supreme Court on Monday asked the Enforcement Directorate to continue the probe.

The ED had summoned the senior TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, asking him to appear before its officers on June 13 in connection with its investigation into the primary school jobs scam in West Bengal.

On May 20, the TMC MP was grilled by CBI officers at their Kolkata office for over nine hours in connection with the scam.

The ED has so far arrested West Bengal's former education minister Partha Chatterjee, his friend, and several TMC leaders including MLAs and education department officials for their alleged involvement in the multi-crore scam.

The CBI and the ED are investigating the case and the alleged money trail involved in it on orders of the Calcutta High Court.