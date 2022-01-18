Teenager Harassed In Shamli, Accused Arrested

A youth has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a teenager in a Kandhla village in the district, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by victim's father, accused Sarvar harassed the 16-year-old girl on Monday in a village under Kandhla police station area and also beat her when she resisted his attempt.

A case has been registered and the accused was arrested, police added.

Meanwhile, in another incident in the district, a body of around 30-year-old man was found in Khokri river at Kertu village under Jhinjhana police station area yesterday.

According to SHO Shyamvir Singh, the body has not yet been identified and was sent for post mortem.

