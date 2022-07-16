Teesta Setalvad Received Rs 30L To Implicate CM Modi At Behest Of Ahmed Patel: Gujarat SIT

The Gujarat police on Friday levelled grave allegations against activist Teesta Setalvad while opposing her bail in the 2002 riots conspiracy case. Submitting its written reply before the sessions court on Friday, the SIT claimed that Setalvad was part of a "larger conspiracy" carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to topple the BJP government in Gujarat after the Godhra riots.

“The political objective of the applicant (Setalvad) while enacting this larger conspiracy was dismissal or destabilization of the elected government….She obtained illegal financial and other benefits and rewards from a rival political party in lieu of her attempts to wrongly implicate innocent persons in Gujarat,” said the SIT’s affidavit.

Further citing the statements of a witness, the SIT claimed that the conspiracy was carried out at the behest of late Ahmed Patel and that Setalvad received Rs 30 lakh after the 2002 riots.

Additional sessions judge DD Thakkar took the SIT’s reply on record and posted the hearing on the bail application on Monday.

'Teesta Setalvad demanded Rajya Sabha seat': Gujarat SIT

Setalvad was arrested on June 25 by the anti-terrorism squad of the Gujarat Police, along with former IPS officers R B Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt, for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in Gujarat riots cases.

The SIT alleged that Setalvad used to meet the leaders of a “prominent national party in power at that time in Delhi to implicate names of senior leaders of the BJP government in riot cases”.

It cited another witness who claimed that Setalvad in 2006 had asked a Congress leader why the party was giving “chance to only Shabana and Javed” and not making her a member of the Rajya Sabha.

Last month, a day after the Supreme Court upheld the clean chit given to then chief minister Narendra Modi and others in the Gujarat riots case, the state police arrested Setalvad. She, along with Sreekumar and Bhatt, was booked under IPC sections 468 (forgery) and 194 (giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction for capital offence) among other offences.

(With inputs from agency)