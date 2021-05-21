Tehelka Founder Tarun Tejpal Acquitted By Goa Court In 2013 Sexual Assault Case

In a massive development on Friday, ex-Tehelka Editor-in-Chief Tarun Tejpal was acquitted in sexual assault case by the District and Sessions Court at Mapusa, Goa. Additional Sessions Judge Kshama Joshi had earlier adjourned the pronouncement of the verdict three times. The Goa Police registered an FIR against the journalist after he was accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside the elevator of a luxury hotel in the state in 2013. While he was arrested thereafter, he has been out of bail since 2014.

He faced trial under IPC sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 354 (assault or criminal force with intent to outrage modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 376(2)(f) (person in position of authority over women, committing rape) and 376(2)k) (rape by person in position of control). The Goa Crime Branch filed a 2846-page chargesheet against Tejpal in February 2014. Earlier, the Bombay High Court had dismissed the petition seeking a stay on the framing of charges against him.

Quoting from the statement released by the Tehelka founder, his daughter said, "The past 7 years have been traumatic for my family as we have dealt with the catastrophic fallout of false allegations on every aspect of our personal, professional and public lives. We have felt the boot of the case, but through it all we have cooperated fully with Goa Police and the legal system through hundreds of court proceedings. We have unwaveringly followed every mandate of due procedure and abided by every principle of law as laid down in the Constitution."

Speaking to the media, Tejpal's lawyer Suhas Velip remarked, "This judgment is a great victory for everybody specially to advocate Rajeev Gomes, his associates and Tarun Gogoi also. It is exclusively because of the hard work and efforts of senior advocate Rajeev Gomes. Today, the honourable Sessions Court acquitted him from all Sections like Section 341, 342, 376, 376(2), 354A and 354B. Detailed order has not been given yet."

Tarun Tejpal's arrest

After the victim complained to Tehelka's then managing editor Shoma Chaudhury about the sexual assault, Tejpal reportedly sent her an apology email terming the incident as a "laspe of judgment". He stepped down as editor for 6 months to allow a fair internal inquiry after the colleague insisted that an anti-sexual harassment cell should be set up as per the Visakha guidelines to probe the matter. On November 30, 2013, Tejpal was arrested 8 days after the Goa Police registered an FIR post taking suo moto cognizance of the allegations.

In June 2017, the Sessions Court allowed the Tehelka founder's application to conduct the trial in-camera to protect the dignity, respect and privacy of both parties. While the victim testified in March 2018, the prosecution examined 71 witnesses and cross-examined 5 defence witnesses in the case. The prosecution filed a supplementary chargesheet in January 2021 citing 10 more witnesses and the matter was reserved for orders in March.