Telangana: 16-year-old Brutally Raped & Killed In Vikarabad, Police Investigation Underway

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old was allegedly raped and killed on the outskirts of Vikarabad district in Telangana. According to the police, the victim who belongs to the Angadi Chentapally village in Vikarabad went missing on Sunday afternoon. The body of the deceased was found by the villagers in an isolated area.

The body of the young girl was found with head injuries. Police began treating it as a suspected case of rape after investigating at the site. The police found the young girl’s body in the bushes with torn clothes and later found out through autopsy that she was raped and then murdered. A case of rape and murder was registered by the Vikarabad police.

Police officials present at the site said that the girl left home around 5.30 am after telling her family members that she was going to attend nature’s call and didn’t return. The girl’s body was found by villagers at around 6.45 am, with bleeding injuries on her head, the police further informed.

According to the villagers, a few people were seen following the girl and the police have brought in the dog squad to look into the case. The police also informed that a special team have been formed under the DSP to investigate the case that took place in the village near the Hyderabad road.

Meanwhile, the victim’s mother while speaking to reporters said that she saw someone run from the area when her daughter was found murdered. “Today morning at 5.47 am I was washing crockery meanwhile my mother said someone is running. I immediately went inside and noticed my daughter is not there. Later, I noticed that my daughter went outside to attend to nature's call and I went there and saw a person running from the spot. I informed the police about a person whom I'm suspecting and his name is Nani,” the victim’s mother said. The police are now investigating the case which has raised concern over women’s safety in the area.

Congress MLA's son charged in Dausa rape case

In an unrelated incident, a case was registered on Friday against five people including the son of Congress MLA Johari Lal Meena from Rajasthan for allegedly gang-raping a 15-year-old girl in February last year. The accused Deepak Meena has now claimed innocence in the case. A day after Dausa Police registered a case in the alleged gang rape of a minor girl, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP from Rajasthan, Ram Kumar Verma on Sunday demanded a CBI or SIT investigation into the matter.

Image: REPUBLICWORLD