Telangana: 9-year-old Boy Throttled To Death; Decomposed Body Found In Mahabubabad

In a shocking incident, a 9-year-old boy Deekshit Reddy was kidnapped on Sunday from Mahabubabad District. The body which was partially burnt was recovered by Mahabubabad police on Thursday morning. Mahabubabad District Superintendent N Koti Reddy said that the 23-year-old Manga Sagar who is a mechanic by profession was arrested for killing the boy.

The accused was known to the family and he had kidnapped Deekshit on Sunday evening to earn easy and quick money. Koti Reddy further added that the 9-year-old was throttled to death even before the accused made his first ransom call to the parents demanding 45 Lakhs. Sagar connected through an app-based internet call.

According to police, Deekshit’s parents Ranith Reddy and Vasantha approached the police after they received the first call for the ransom amount at around 9:15 pm on Sunday.

However, the child was missing from around 6 pm on the same day. As the parents approached the police, a case of kidnapping was filled and an investigation was initiated.

Sagar also conducted a recce of the place and came at the time when Deekshit and his younger brother were playing outside their house in the evening. The accused took the boy to a place where no CCTV cameras were installed and took him on a bike with a fake number plate, the police said.

Ranith Reddy is a journalist and Vasantha is a housewife, who also runs a chits fund business in Mahabubabad. Mahabubabad district superintendent of police said that the accused have been taken into custody and further investigation is underway. Following the investigation, the accused will be sent to judicial remand.

