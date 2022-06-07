Telangana: Another Rape Case Involving Minor Reported In Hyderabad

In yet another horrific incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped under Rajendranagar police station limits of Hyderabad. All together five cases have been reported in the past week in Telangana.

According to Rajendranagar Circle Inspector Kanakaiah, the victim was allegedly sexually assaulted by a minor at a movie theatre in Hyderabad a month ago.

“On Monday, we received a complaint from a minor girl stating that she was lured and raped by a minor boy. The juvenile boy was in touch with the victim girl for the past few months and asked her to come along with him to watch a movie. The victim agreed and came to a Mall along with him in Rajendranagar police station limits, later the boy raped the minor girl inside a theatre a month ago. In this regard, a case has been registered under rape and other relevant section of POCSO act on the juvenile. He was produced before the court and sent to observation home yesterday,” Rajendranagar Circle Inspector Kanakaiah said.

Hyderabad Jubilee Hills Rape Case

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in the guise of offering a ride home from a pub in Hyderabad. The incident occurred on May 28, when the victim was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area. As per the complaint filed by the father of the victim, the girl went to attend a party hosted by her friends at the Amnesia Pub. A few men offered her a lift at 5.30 p.m. in a red luxury car along with one SUV, following which they allegedly gang-raped her.

Based on the complaint by the minor's father, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 and 323 and section 9 r/w 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Four accused have been arrested, including three juveniles and one adult. One adult accused remains missing. There is also a big question mark over the ownership of the white Innova car, which bears a flag on the bonnet and is said to have a government link to its ownership. As per the police, one of the accused is related to a top political leader.