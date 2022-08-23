Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar Arrested Amid Faceoff With TRS Over Liquor Scam

The faceoff between the JP Nadda-led party and TRS intensified on Tuesday as Telangana BJP president and Lok Sabha MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested by the police in the Jangaon district. Visuals showed a large number of BJP workers present at the spot when Kumar was bundled into the police vehicle. He was protesting against the arrest of BJP workers who were demonstrating at the house of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha on Monday. They were demanding answers from her over allegations of her involvement in the Delhi liquor scam.

Slamming the registration of an attempt to murder case against BJP workers while taking to Twitter earlier in the day, Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed, "There is clear evidence that TRS goons have attacked BJP workers. Democracy allows to protest, but case of attempt to murder against BJP leaders was done based on instruction of Chief Minister's office. Keeping seriously injured leaders and activists in the police station without even providing treatment to the police is the worst". Demanding better medical treatment for the injured BJP workers, he stressed that the truth in the liquor scam must be exposed.

Speaking to Republic TV, BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri remarked, "Instead of giving clarification to the people, they are using police force on BJP workers which is absolutely not acceptable. Such attacks on myself, Bandi Sanjay and other BJP workers have been very common of late in Telangana because TRS is losing ground. KCR is a frustrated man today."

Allegations over liquor scam

On August 21, BJP Lok Sabha MP Parvesh Verma alleged that K Kavitha acted as an intermediary between the liquor mafia and the AAP government. He was quoted as saying by PTI, “Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao’s family members attended meetings on the formulation of the Delhi excise policy at a hotel. KCR’s family members got same the policy implemented in Punjab. They prepared a plan for Delhi along with Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal". However, she flatly denied these allegations.

"We are a family of fighters. We fought for Telangana, we were on the streets. We were with the people. We never go back in a fight. Today, if you want to put us down by throwing us some baseless allegations against us, they are going to remain baseless. Nothing is going to come out of it," TRS MLC K Kavitha added, warning BJP that it is "messing with the wrong people". She is also likely to file a defamation suit against BJP leaders.