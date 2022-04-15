Telangana Congress Leader's Car Vandalised In Hyderabad; 18-yr-old Neighbour Detained

An unidentified person vandalised the car of senior Congress leader and former Minister V Hanumanth Rao in Hyderabad, police said on Thursday. A man, in an inebriated condition, damaged the former minister’s car, which was parked outside his Amberpet residence, in the stone-pelting.

Condemning the attack, Hanumanth Rao criticised the state government for failing to ensure the security of a leader who had worked as the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief and an MP.

Providing details of the attack, Hanumanth Rao shared a tweet and wrote, "My house was attacked by the goons. They damaged the car parked in front of my house. It is the responsibility of policemen to track them. Earlier when I received threat calls, I had approached DGP, but to no avail. The authorities failed to come up with any kind of arrangement for protection".

Rao further mentioned that in the past, he had received threat calls, and the same was reported to the Director-General of Police (DGP), but no action was taken.

Telangana Congress leader's car attacked by 'goons'

The attack was reported on Wednesday and the incident has been investigated by the police after registering a case. As per the recent updates, the Hyderabad Police has detained an 18-year-old hotel management student for vandalising the car of V Hanumanth Rao. According to CCTV visuals, the 18-year-old man, who is a native of UP’s Bareilly, was seen vandalising the parked car by bashing it repeatedly and even breaking the windows. The accused is a neighbour of the senior Congress leader and had been staying there for 6 months with his friends.

While state Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy has also condemned the attack on Rao’s house as spoke to the senior leader over the phone concerning his safety and wellbeing.

The PCC chief said law and order problems were increasing in the state. He demanded immediate action against those involved in the attack and warned that the Congress party will not keep silent over attacks on its leaders.

