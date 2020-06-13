Last Updated:

Congress Leaders Sleep On Road After Police Stop Them On Way To Dummegudem Site, Detained

Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao and other party leaders resorted to sleeping on their road after the police stopped them from reaching a project site

Written By
Gloria Methri
Telangana

The Hyderabad Police stopped senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao and other party leaders on Friday night on their way to the Dummegudem project site, after which they resorted to sleeping on the road as it rained. Rao, along with Ramulu Naik, former MLC, and other Congress leaders planned to reach the Dummegudem project site on Saturday morning but the police foiled their progress.

"We were going to visit the Dummegudem project and had begun our journey at night so that we could reach by June 13 early morning. However, Kothagudem Police stopped us and did not allow us to move anywhere. They neither arrested us. We were only five members here and yet they detained us for the last two hours. We got drenched in the rain and after two hours now we are being shifted to Kothagudem Town 1 Police Station," Hanumanth Rao told ANI on call.

The Telangana Congress leaders had planned several visits on June 13 to inspect various sites of projects initiated by the previous Congress Government on the Godavari River.

(With inputs from agency)

First Published:
