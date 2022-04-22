Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday directed the state government under K. Chandrashekar Rao to submit reports on the recent suicides in the state, including the suicide of a BJP leader and activist, Sai Ganesh, in Khammam.

The Raj Bhavan in a statement issued on Thursday said that after going through various social media reports and representation by the BJP state unit on the recent suicides in the state, the Governor has sought a detailed report from the state government. "The governor has gone through various media and social media reports and the representations submitted by the BJP state unit on the suicides of Samineni Sai Ganesh in Khammam district and mother and realtor-son in Kamareddy district... The governor has sought a detailed report on these matters from the government," a statement from the Raj Bhavan read.

'Some CMs are trying to become dictatorial'

Amidst reports of a tiff, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday expressed that it was 'challenging' to work with CM K. Chandrashekar Rao. Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Dr Soundararajan asserted that certain elected Chief Ministers were becoming 'dictatorial', adding that this was not good for democracy.

"It sure is challenging to work along with Telangana CM. Certain democratically elected CMs are trying to become dictatorial. This is not good," she said. The latest remarks by the Governor come days after she spoke about the CM's repeated 'disrespect' for her invitations to him for different events.

Earlier in April, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan had stated that she was feeling a 'gap’ between the Raj Bhavan and Pragati Bhavan-- the office of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. Speaking to reporters on the eve of Ugadi celebrations, she discussed her perceived differences with KCR saying, “I did not do anything to create a gap. You should ask the other person also. I wanted to be a friendly governor. There may be some differences of opinion and that is not anything unusual."

BJP leader commits suicide

Tensions erupted in Telangana's Khammam after BJP leader and activist Sai Ganesh allegedly died by suicide, citing "torture from police". Ganesh was admitted to the hospital and spoke to the media where he stated that after a BJP meeting, he installed a flag post in a "no objection area" and alleged those police officers broke it.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the bereaved family of the deceased BJP leader. Sai Ganesh committed suicide allegedly due to harassment he faced from a TRS minister and police. Speaking to the family of the victim, Shah has extended his condolences and assured justice.

Mother-son suicide in Kamareddy

On Saturday, a real estate businessman and his mother committed suicide in the Kamareddy district of Telangana. The mother-son duo wrote in their suicide letter that they were forced to commit suicide as a result of alleged harassment by seven people, including six TRS leaders and a police inspector.

Kamareddy deputy superintendent of police M Somanatham, while speaking to the reporters on Wednesday said that the police arrested six out of the seven people named by the mother-son duo in their suicide note.