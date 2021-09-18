Telangana HC Orders Probe Into Alleged Suicide Of Accused In 6-yr-old's Rape & Murder Case

Telangana High Court on Friday ordered a judicial inquiry into the alleged suicide of P Raju, an accused in the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl. A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice MS Ramchander Rao and Justice T Amarnath Goud was hearing a lunch motion petition (case being heard the same day in case of emergency), moved by Telangana Civil Liberties Committee (CLC) president Gaddam Laxman, seeking a judicial inquiry into the death of the accused in the rape and murder of the six-year-old.

The Telangana High Court directed Warangal 3rd Metropolitan Magistrate to complete the inquiry in four weeks and submit a report in a sealed cover. Furthermore, the court also directed the state government to hand over the videos of the post-mortem conducted on the body of the victim, to the Principal district judge Warangal.

It is pertinent to mention that the petitioner has also sought a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to the kin of the deceased alleged rapist. The accused Raju's body was found on a railway track in Telangana's Jangaon district on Thursday morning.

Saidabad Rape Case

The six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered by her 30-year-old neighbour in Saidabad, Hyderabad. As per the Hyderabad police, a case has been registered and the investigation is underway. The victim's family and locals have informed that the six-year-old had gone missing on the morning of September 9, after which they had filed a police complaint.

Following the complaint by the victim's family, police had undertaken a search operation but could not find her. However, later on, during the wee hours of September 10, the girl's body was found at the neighbour's (Raju) house. Hyderabad Police informed that Raju has absconded and it was alleged that the minor was raped and murdered by him.

After multiple attempts by the police to nab the Saidabad rape-murder accused, the Hyderabad police has issued a lookout notice. The Commissioner of Police also declared a reward of Rs 10,00,000 to any individual who gives information or clue leading to the arrest of the absconding accused.

On Thursday, the absconding accused was found dead on the railway tracks near Warangal. Meanwhile, Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy at a press conference dismissed the allegation that the suicide was stage-managed.

"There are seven witnesses whose statements have been recorded. We do not need any more evidence. There is no necessity to lie. It is not correct to create a false impression in the people's minds about the incident," Reddy told reporters.

