Telangana HC Pulls Up State For Stopping Ambulances At Border, Calls It 'unconstitutional'

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Telangana, the High Court on Wednesday pulled up the state government for stopping an ambulance at the state's borders. Pointing out that there were no interstate regulations in place, the bench comprising Justice Hima Kohli and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, taking cognizance of several media reports that suggested the ambulances were indeed stopped at the state border, called it 'unconstitutional' and a violation of the fundamental rights of citizens.

The court directed the state to ensure that no ambulances are prevented from entering the state as it impedes the rights of citizens for free movement between territories. The bench stated that no COVID-19 patient should be denied entry to enter the state.

Telangana HC pulls up state govt

The bench also took the opportunity to call out the state government for mishandling the COVID-19 situation in the state. Chief Justice Hima Kohli said, “In the previous hearing, in spite of indicating that you will extend the night curfew and impose a weekend curfew, no action was taken and the current night curfew is also very cosmetic in nature.” Commenting on how there is no physical distancing and how there are instances of violation of night curfew and religious congregations being held, she asked, “Is religion more important than humanity? Isn’t humanity a religion in itself? Man-made religion does not engage anybody.”

The bench, on being told about the 10-day lockdown that was announced during the proceedings, observed that the festival of Eid falls in between the announced schedule, and issued a few directions to the officials in this regard. The bench directed the officials to collect video graphic surveillance in prominent places and submit the same to the court to ensure lockdown guidelines are implemented on the day of the festival.

The case was then posted for further hearing on April 17.

COVID-19 situation in Telangana

As per the Union Health Ministry, Telangana on Tuesday reported 2,960 new COVID cases with 7,754 recoveries and 32 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 62,797 with 4,36,619 total recoveries and 2,771 deaths.

(Credit-PTI)