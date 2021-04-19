Telangana HC Pulls Up State Govt; Asks To Decide On Lockdown & Night Curfew Within 48 Hrs

As cases rise in Telangana, the Telangana High Court on Monday, pulled up the govt for its handling of the COVID-19 situation asking it to decide on imposing lockdown or Night curfew in the state in next 48 hours. If the state government does not take call in the next 48 hours then High Court will issue orders.The HC questioned as to why no action was taken to reduce traffic movement, reduce congestion in cinema halls, pubs and bars. As COVID-19 active cases touch 39,154, Telangana is also facing a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines.

Telangana HC pulls up govt over COVD-19

The Court expressed anger on the state govt for not taking adequate measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Last year, the court had intervened to do away with the TRS govt's policy of using only govt hospitals for testing and treatment of the virus. The court had also ordered the govt to cap testing rates and update the COVID-19 case tally on daily basis. The court has now sought a report from the Telangana govt as to what steps are being taken to reduce the spread of the virus.

Telangana Health Minister downplays COVID surge

On Sunday, state Health Minister E Rajender stated that there is no shortage of hospital beds for Covid patients in the state, with 60,000 beds were available in both the government and private hospitals. Moreover, Rajender said that Telangana currently required 260 tons of oxygen per day with the demand is likely to go up to 300 to 350 tons. He added that it was not appropriate to force doctors to provide oxygen to patients when it is not needed adding that there should be no demand for Remdesivir injection unless necessary. He has advised hospitals to give the injection only when it is necessary.

The state govt also halted its vaccination program after it ran out of stock. Rajender said that the state has the ability to provide Covid vaccine to 10 lakh people a day but the vaccines are not available. The state was expecting to receive 2.7 lakh doses on Sunday night. He added that state health officials were in regular touch with the Centre for immediate supplies. Telangana has 39,154 active cases and 3,14,441 recovered cases with 1838 deaths.

In April last year, Telangana had tested only 23,388 samples in its six government testing labs, while its neighbour Andhra Pradesh had tested 5,36,570 samples. Centre had pulled up Telangana for testing the lowest, while having a higher positivity rate than the national average. In a letter written by Union health secretary Preeti Sudan, the Centre had pointed out that Telangana accounted to only 1.5% or 20,754 tests of the total 14 lakh tests conducted at by the nation. After HC's intervention, the state expanded its testing centers from 6 govt centers to 23 pvt centres & 13 govt labs.