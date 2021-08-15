Telangana HC To Appoint More Judges As Nearly 2.32 Lakh Cases pending: CJ Hima Kohli

The Telangana High Court is now dealing with approximately 2.32 lakh cases, and a proposal to increase the court's sanctioned number of judges from 24 to 42 was recently approved thanks to the personal intervention of Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana, stated Chief Justice Hima Kohli on Sunday, August 15.

After unfurling the national flag at the High Court, Chief Justice Hima Kohli added that the court had disposed of 22,098 cases out of nearly 31,000 cases submitted between January 1 and August 13.

Telangana HC pending cases

Justice Kohli stated, "Having regard to the accumulated arrears of cases in the High Court, that have by now mounted to 2,32,126, the Central government was requested to increase the sanctioned strength of judges. This long-pending request for raising the sanctioned strength of Judges of this High Court from 24 to 42 has been recently cleared on the personal intervention of Hon’ble Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana."

Around 240 High Court staff members and 1,288 subordinate judiciary officials have been infected with COVID-19, while 2,235 lawyers and their families have been infected, she said, describing the pandemic's devastation on the judiciary. She added that three High Court staff members, 16 officials working in District Courts and other courts, and 208 lawyers and their families have been infected.

Hima Kohli on Telangana High Court cases

In order to tackle the problems of the second wave of infection, the High Court has launched a huge immunization campaign in all of the State's units. So far, almost 8,300 employees and their immediate family members, as well as 2,900 lawyers, have been vaccinated, and vaccination camps are held on a regular basis with the support of the Health Department, according to Justice Kohli. Accredited journalists can now log into virtual court hearings and report on cases with much more simplicity and speed, she said, thanks to the advent of a mobile application for virtual webcasting.

