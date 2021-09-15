Telangana Home Min Orders Speedy Investigation In Rape Of 6-yr-old; Says 'CM KCR Is Upset'

In the latest development, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Ali held a meeting Wednesday with the DGP of Hyderabad Police Commissioner and police officials and ordered a speedy investigation in the case of rape & murder of a 6-year-old.

During the meeting, Home Minister Mahmood Ali enquired about the progress made in the case's probe and about the action taken in apprehending the accused in the case. He further instructed the officers to ensure that the accused was apprehended as soon as possible and that necessary action was taken as per law. During the review, the Minister instructed the officers to investigate the case from all angles, deploy special search teams.

'CM Rao is upset over the incident, speedy investigation needed'

Home Minister Mahmood Ali apprised the police officers that Telangana Chief Minister KC Rao was serious about the incident and instructed them to take speedy measures to trace out and arrest the accused. He stated that Chief Minister Rao regretted the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured the family of extending all the help and support from the State Government.

"After the meeting, the minister said that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao felt very sad about the incident and expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured the family of extending all help and support from the state government," Minister said, as reported by PTI. He further added, “The government is keen that the accused is apprehended and investigation completed promptly, the charge sheet is filed and the accused tried before a court of law.”

Satyavati Rathod, the State Women and Child Welfare Minister, had previously said that she had been in contact with police officials everyday since the case was registered and that police teams have been on the lookout for the suspects.

6 year old raped & killed in Telangana

On September 9, a six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Hyderabad by her 30-year-old neighbour. The incident occurred in Hyderabad's Saidabad police station area. The girl went missing on Thursday (Sept 9) morning, and the police had filed a missing complaint. They began searching right away but were unable to locate her. Her body was later discovered.

(With PTI Inputs)

I(mage: Republic World)