Telangana: Lawyer Couple Hacked To Death; TRS Leader's Name Emerges In Incident

In a shocking incident, a High Court advocate and his wife were brutally hacked to death in Telangana's Peddapalli on Wednesday. The couple was stabbed to death on the Kalvacharla highway in broad daylight near Ramagundam of Godavarikhani, about 220 km from Hyderabad. The name of TRS leader Kunta Srinu has allegedly cropped up in the incident.

As per the Peddapalli police, prominent HC Advocate Gattu Vaman Rao and his wife P.V. Nagamani were travelling from Manthani to Hyderabad after attending a court case. They were intercepted by unknown persons at around 3 pm who appeared before their vehicle. The assailants brutally stabbed the couple with knives, leaving them bleeding on the highway and fleeing from the spot.

According to the police, injured advocate Vaman Rao called out TRS leader Kunta Srinu name before he breathed his last. The investigation is currently underway, and the search is on for the accused involved. The driver of the lawyers, who was an eyewitness to the murder, is being questioned by the police. Meanwhile, the bodies of the couple have been shifted to a government hospital for autopsy and a case being registered U/s 302 IPC. Sources have stated that the lawyer couple had sought police protection a few months ago.

BJP expresses shock

BJP released a statement, expressing dismay at the heinous murder of the advocate couple. The party demanded that CM KCR should initiate a special investigation into the double murder case and ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice immediately.