Telangana: Major Ruckus Created As Police Recovers Rs 18.67L From BJP Candidate's Relative

High drama prevailed in Telangana's Siddipet on Monday, October 26 after the police recovered Rs. 18.67 lakh from the house of a close relative of BJP candidate for Dubbak by-poll M Raghunandan Rao. The relative of Raghunandan has been identified as Surabhi Anjan Rao.

Siddipet police informed that Rs 18.67 lakh cash was seized of which BJP workers snatched over Rs 12 lakhs and ran away from the spot. "The remaining Rs 5,87,000 has been seized by the Siddipet Executive Magistrate," Joel Davis, Siddipet Commissioner of Police said.

Soon after the police recovered cash and were about to leave the premises, the BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao reached the place with a large number of his followers. This was followed by a quarrel between the BJP leader, his followers and the police personnel. The party workers alleged that the cash was being planted by the police in Raghunandan Rao's house to falsely accuse him of using money to influence voters.

Searches in three places

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar was detained by police later in the day after he reached Siddipet where the raids were conducted. Speaking about the seizure, Siddipet Commissioner of Police said that raids were conducted at three places, including the house of Siddipet Municipal chairman Raja Nararsa.

"As led by Siddipet Executive Magistrate with the help of police personnel -- we conducted searches in three places which belong to Siddipet municipal chairman Raja Nararsa, Surabhi Ram Gopal Rao and Surabhi Anjan Rao. Rs 18,67,000 in cash was found in Surabhi Anjan Rao's residence and when we asked about it, he told that it was sent by his brother-in-law Jithendar Rao through his driver as he has to use that money for the election campaign. Surabhi Anjan Rao and Surabhi Ram Gopal Rao are relatives of Ragunandhan Rao," Davis said.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy reaches Siddipet

Following the ruckus, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy also reached Siddipet at night on Monday and condemned the entire incident. He castigated the TRS-led government in the state and said: "the brutal force used to barge into the house and the way our candidate's wife and family was treated is unbecoming and highly condemnable". "I have been in public life since 1980 and have organised and contested many elections. Never have I seen any ruling party abuse state machinery like I see today", he added.

(With inputs from ANI)