Telangana: Mega NIA Crackdown Underway; Man Detained For Receiving Foreign Funds

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Sunday, raided multiple locations in Telangana's Nizamabad and detained one person for allegedly receiving funds from a neighbouring country. The accused, identified as Mahmood, was taken into custody from Armoor, Nizamabad for questioning in connection with the foreign funding angle. Multiple transactions of huge amounts were found in his accounts from a neighbouring country.

“We have detained Mahmood who allegedly received huge funds in his account from neighbouring country. Foreign funding angle is being probed,” sources told Republic.

The NIA has not issued any official statement in this regard.

Tamil Nadu man arrested for links with ISIS

On July 28, the NIA arrested a 32-year-old man arrested in Tamil Nadu's Erode for alleged links to the militant organization ISIS. The Erode North Police arrested Asif Muzabdin (32) for suspected association with the terrorist movement.

Based on inputs, the NIA raided a house at Manickampalayam Housing Unit, a suburb of Erode, and detained Muzabdin and his friend Yasin (33) for interrogation.

The NIA personnel along with local police conducted the inquiry for more than 10 hours with the duo and the central agency verified the laptops, mobile phones, and other documents seized from Asif's house.

The agency found that Asif has close contact with the ISIS network.

In another similar development on July 20, the Chhattisgarh Police arrested a 41-year-old man from Jharkhand for his alleged involvement in a terror funding case and absconding since 2013, an official said.

Shravan Kumar Mandal (41), a native of Bihar, was arrested by a joint team of the Chhattisgarh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), Raipur police's Anti Crime and Cyber Unit, and police from Deoghar district of Jharkhand, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prashant Agrawal said.

Mandal was on the run since 2013 when the case was registered at Raipur's Khamtarai police station, he added.