Telangana Police Appeals To Maoists To Come Out If Infected With COVID; Assures Treatment

Amid the rise in COVID-19 infections across the state, Telangana Police on Monday made an appeal to Maoists to come out and get themselves treated for COVID-19 if infected with the virus. In a press release, Bhadradri Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said they have information that some of the leaders and members of the Maoist organisation have contracted the infection.

"If any leaders or members of the Maoists party are suffering from COVID-19, we request them to come out. The police will help in getting treatment," Dutt said.

Although no one from the banned organisation has sought help, the police have also requested the members to leave the organisation if leaders of the Maoists stop them from seeking help from them, Dutt said while speaking with PTI.

Telangana's COVID-19 situation

Telangana on Sunday reported 4,976 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to over 4.97 lakh while the toll stood at 2,739 with 35 more casualties. The state has 65,757 active cases and over 55 thousand samples were tested. The number of cumulative cases in the state stood at 4,97,361 while 7,646 being cured, the total recoveries were at 4,28,865.

Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Telangana government on Friday announced that strict COVID-19 guidelines will be imposed in the state. The declaration stated that all the new restrictions would remain effective till May 15 and strict changes are made in view of public gatherings. The night curfew across the state will remain in effect from 9 pm to 5 am for 7 more days. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has denied complete lockdown in the state. The CM on Sunday directed authorities concerned to recruit over 50,000 doctors on a temporary basis to help fight COVID-19 in the state. Nurses, lab technicians, and other paramedical staff will also be hired to handle the current surge in infections, according to an official release.

According to another official release, the CM has also announced that 5 kgs of rice would be distributed free for all the white ration cardholders in the state. The CM also announced that 80,000 additional private school teachers in the state would receive Rs 2000 as financial aid and 25 kgs of rice per month till schools reopen.

(With PTI inputs)