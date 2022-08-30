Last Updated:

Telangana Police Arrested 480 Traffickers In 2021; Home Ministry Appreciates Efforts

Telangana Police have booked 347 cases relating to prostitution, Bonded Labour, Child Labour, among other, in 2021 and arrested 480 traffickers.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Telangana

Image: PTI/Representative


Telangana Police have booked 347 cases relating to prostitution, Bonded Labour, Child Labour, among other, in 2021 and arrested 480 traffickers who are operating mostly as individuals and not as part of any organised networks, state police said on Tuesday.

Ministry of Home Affairs has appreciated the efforts of the State police in enforcement against various forms of trafficking and requested to send best practices followed in Telangana to be emulated by other States, the police said in a press release.

The First Information Report (FIR) conversion percentage of Telangana is the best in the country at 17.52 per cent, it said.

CyCaps, a software developed by Telangana Police to track cybercrimes and criminals is being used by 25 States in the country and the same has been  awarded the first prize in IT applications this year by the Centre, it further said. 

READ | Telangana TS inter supplementary result 2022 to be out by this date, check details here
READ | Twitter war between Mandaviya, Telangana Minister KTR on medical colleges in state
READ | Centre orders Telangana govt to clear power dues owed to Andhra Pradesh within 30 days
READ | Four women die after sterilisation surgery in Telangana; Govt orders probe
First Published:
COMMENT