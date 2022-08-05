Telangana: Scuffle Breaks Out Between Ruling TRS And BJP Workers In Huzurabad

Tension prevailed in the Huzurabad area of Telangana's Karimnagar district when a scuffle broke out between the ruling Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened after the ruling party MLC Padi Koushik Reddy challenged the BJP MLA Eatala Rajendra from the Huzurabad constituency for a public debate on the development of the constituency. Following the call for debate, the TRS workers placed their party flags around Ambedkar square in Huzurabad. Reacting to this, the BJP workers also placed their party flags in the same place. Notably, a scuffle broke out between the workers of both parties when they entered into an argument with each other over the issue of the flags.

The local police immediately rushed to the spot and tried to calm down the situation between the cadres of both parties. According to the media reports, though the police controlled this situation, a few people sustained injuries along with one police personnel in the clash that broke out between BJP and TRS workers on Thursday.

'We have to fight against CM KCR': Eatala Rajender

The BJP MLA from Huzurabad tried to pacify the situation by appealing to the people of his constituency and local representatives not to fall prey to the evil tactics of Telangana CM KCR to create a rift in the peaceful land of Huzurabad. The MLA who had lauded the development brought by him in Huzurabad and opined to fight against CM KCR in the latter's constituency Gajewal made an appeal to the people of Huzurabad that they have to fight against TRS chief KCR.

Notably, a similar scuffle broke out between these two party workers when they indulged in a fight over a flag post in Nizam Sagar in Kamareddy on July 23. The BJP alleged that the TRS destroyed their flag post. This came amid the saffron party holding bike rallies in all the villages across the 119 Assembly constituencies in the state. The rallies that were being conducted under the name 'Palle Gosa - BJP Bharosa' since July 21, a part of the party's attempt to overthrow the government under Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in the state.

It is pertinent to mention that rifts between BJP and TRS have increased after the saffron party claimed that it has been gaining support from the people of the state and soon they will throw the KCR government out in the next election.