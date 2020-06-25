Telangana Workers' Union To Hold Protest To Oppose The Privatization Of Coal Mines

The Telangana Boggu Gani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) on Wednesday will be staging a protest at all coal mines of Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in the state on June 26 in order to oppose the privatization of coal mines. Reportedly, the workers will also be observing a 24-hour strike on July 2.

Former MP and former TBGKS honorary president Kalvakuntla Kavitha stated that there is a fault with the Centre's decision to privatize the coal mines and is against the interests of the public undertakings. She said, "The effigies of the central government will be burnt at all Singareni mines on June 26 during the protests."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the auction of 41 coal mines for commercial mining and had reiterated his call for India to become self-reliant in energy by reducing imports. While speaking at the launch auctioning of 41 coal mines for commercial mining, PM Modi had said, "India will turn this COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity. The country will reduce its dependence on imports. To make India self-reliant in the energy sector, a major step is being taken." Currently, India is the second-largest importer of coal despite having massive natural deposits.

'Rs 50,000 cr for reforms in Coal Sector'

The rollout of the commercial coal mining is a part of the Centre's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' economic package that was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The step is expected to boost private sector participation that will lead to higher production, as well as enhance the competition.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharamnan last month had said that there is a need to reduce import of substitutable coal and increase self-reliance in coal production and added that the government is bringing commercial mining in the coal sector. Announcing Rs 50,000 crore to bring in reforms in the coal sector, she had said that the commercial mining on coal on a revenue-sharing basis would help more coal availability at market prices.

She had said, "There will be liberalized entry for people to participate for a range of coal blocks, the government will introduce competition, transparency, and private sector participation in the Coal Sector through revenue sharing mechanism instead of the regime of fixed rupee/tonne. This means, now, any party can bid for a coal block and sell it in the open market. Entry norms will be liberalized. The government will offer nearly 50 blocks immediately with no eligibility conditions, but only upfront payment with a ceiling."

(With ANI Inputs)