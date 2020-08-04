'Tell Us What Mumbai Police Has Done In 50 Days In Sushant Probe': Bihar DGP To Maha Govt

As the war-of-words between Mumbai Police and Bihar Police grows in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday has asked what has the Mumbai cops done in the last 50 days? Bihar DGP Pandey has been asked by CM Nitish Kumar to recommend a CBI probe, after Sushant's family made the request.

Speaking to Republic TV, he also said that Mumbai has closed all communication channels with Bihar Police in the investigation, and slammed the Mumbai CP for his statement on the quarantine order against SP Vinay Tiwari. The DGP added that due to non-cooperation from Mumbai cops, and the hassle they have been facing since they arrived in the city, the team of 4 members are in hiding. His statement comes after Sushant's family has appealed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to hand over the case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"They have forcibly quarantined an IPS officer. If Maharashtra govt is proud of their police, then tell us what they've done in 50 days after death of Sushant S Rajput. Mumbai has closed all communication channels with us. This indicates that something is wrong," DGP Pandey said.

Earlier on Monday, speaking to Republic TV, Pandey termed the 'quarantine' of SP Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in the city a day ago to supervise the probe by Bihar Police, as "house arrest".

"It is a kind of house arrest. I have always been praising Mumbai Police on several occasions - but this time what they have done, an IPS officer has been put under house arrest in the name of quarantine," DGP Pandey said. He claimed his officer had gone to meet the Bandra DCP but wasn't given the audience. "He disappeared, none of the staff was available. My team had been waiting there for hours," Pandey said.

#SushantCoverup | My officer went to meet DCP Bandra, he didn't meet them. He disappeared, none of the staff was available. My team had been waiting there: Gupteshwar Pandey, Bihar DGP pic.twitter.com/Vd6gauuFO1 — Republic (@republic) August 3, 2020

Mumbai CP defends quarantine

After a political brawl erupted over the quarantine incident, Mumbai police commissioner defended the move saying it was a "precautionary measure" as per COVID-19 control norms for those travelling by air. "COVID-19 cases in Mumbai are coming under control after a lot of hard work, therefore precautionary measures are being taken. Anybody who travels by air excluding those who will return in a fixed time period, have to undergo home-quarantine necessarily. So the BMC must have taken action based on its rules and they will address this issue," Param Bir Singh told ANI Monday evening.

Singh rebutted allegations that Bihar Police is not getting due co-operation from its Mumbai counterparts and are not being provided vehicles for travel, saying the Patna team has been given a car by the DG office and accommodation facilities have been made in Goregaon.

He added, "We saw them (Bihar Police) in a big car and then in an autorickshaw. They didn't ask us for a car. They asked for documents of the case. We told them it's our jurisdiction. They should share how they're coming in our jurisdiction. We're taking legal opinion to examine it."

BMC quarantines Bihar Police officer

Earlier in the day, Bihar SP Vinay Tiwari, who arrived in the city a day ago to supervise the probe was quarantined by BMC as per the state government's guidelines for domestic arrivals. On the other hand, the four officers who arrived in the city a week ago, are yet to be quarantined. This move has been slammed by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, DGP Gupteshwar Pandey - who is currently trying to contact Maharashtra police to exempt Tiwari from quarantining as he falls under 'essential services'.

