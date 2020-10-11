Uttar Pradesh: Temple Priest Shot At In Gonda, Police Registers Case Against Four Persons

Gonda police on Sunday, October 11, registered a case against four people after a temple priest was allegedly shot at in Itia Thok in Uttar Pradesh. The priest of Ram Janaki temple in Itia Thok was allegedly attacked while he was asleep, the police said. The investigation in the case is currently underway the police informed.

The priest had a land dispute with the accused persons

"A temple priest was shot last night at a village in Itia Thok, Gonda. He was admitted to a hospital. A case has been registered against 4 people," said Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Gonda Superintendent of Police (SSP) on Sunday. The priest had a land dispute with the accused persons, the SSP added.

Temple priest dies after being set on fire in Rajasthan

Meanwhile, in another similar incident in a different state, a temple priest died after being set on fire by five people over a land dispute in Rajasthan's Karauli district, police said on Friday. The five accused on Wednesday allegedly poured petrol on Babu Lal Vaishnav and set him on fire in Bukna village. Soon after which he was referred to the SMS hospital in Jaipur in a critical condition where he succumbed to injuries on Thursday night. SP, Karauli, Mridul Kachhawa said two accused have been rounded up and are being interrogated.

The relatives of the deceased priest have demanded action against the Station House Officer, a government job to a family member, compensation from the state government, an investigation by a senior officer and action against the local police over the alleged negligence in handling the matter. One of the relatives stated that only one accused has been arrested so far while speaking to media over the incident.

Ramakant Sharma, a relative of the late priest, said only one accused has been arrested for burning the priest. They demanded that the accused's entire family involved in this case should be arrested and police officials should be suspended for inaction. There is anger in the entire Brahmin community, he added.

(With inputs from Agencies)