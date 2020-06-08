Temples To Remain Shut In Tamil Nadu Even As Other States Push For Unlock 1

While States across many parts of the country have opened places of worship like temples, churches, mosques and other Dwaras from Monday after the two months of lockdown, the Tamil Nadu government has decided not to open any worship places due to galloping number of COVID-19 positive cases.

Even as places of worship in the neighbouring states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka are opened, including all the big temples like Sabarimala temple of Kerala which will be opened from 14th of this month even for the devotees from the other states, while Thirupathi Venkatachalapathy temple which will be opened for the devotees from June 11. Even the Puducherry government has allowed the opening of all the religious worship sites while the Tamilnadu government did not make an announcement on it yet.

The total number of cases in Tamilnadu is 31,667 with 14,396 active cases which is the second biggest number in the country after Maharashtra. At least 1,000 positive numbers are adding up each day with the state capital Chennai with 10,982 active cases and hence the government decided not to open the worship places in Tamilnadu. Initially, the government had plans to open the religious places in other districts where the COVID-19 positive cases are less. But then they decided to unlock the temple during the next unlocking date given by the MHA as they don't want to take the risk now by opening up the temples which are vulnerable.

While states like Delhi have announced the unlocking on malls and other establishments, the Tamilnadu government has only permitted the opening of hotels and restaurants in the unlocking 1 of the MHA. There are no major changes in the lockdown rules of Tamilnadu.

TN CM addresses state

Chief Minister Edapaddi Palanisamy addressed the state on Sunday and asked the people to maintain social distancing at every place and wear masks when they step out of their house and keep washing their hands to avoid the infection. He also appealed the people to come out of their homes only if its necessary and requested full cooperation to combat corona in the state. But, it is impossible for someone to say "Come out only if there is a necessity" when almost 70% of the lockdown is relaxed and all the offices started working.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader MK Stalin has also slammed the government and asked the government to check whether there is a community spread in the Chennai through scientific methods. He also urged to government to increase the testing numbers and conduct door to door testing in Chennai.

