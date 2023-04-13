Tension In Rajasthan’s Bharatpur As Protests Continue Over Erection Of Ambedkar Statue

The situation in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur continues to remain tense on April 13 over the issue of the erection of the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar. People started pelting stones and also engaged in arson at the Bailara village where the statue of Ambedkar is to be placed. Stones were pelted at the police vehicles after which the police had to fire tear gas shells. The situation continued to remain tense until late at night on April 12.

The Congress MLA Jogindersingh Awana from Nadbai, Bharatpur had announced the construction of the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar in Nadbai, however, the people started opposing the decision began a stir on April 12. They are demanding that instead of Babasaheb Ambedkar the statue of Maharaja Surajmal, the King of Bharatpur.

should be built.

Violence in Bharatpur

After organising a sit-in protest against the Nadbai MLA move, the people in protest blocked traffic in the region. However, when the police reached the location they were also attacked with stones. The police had to then use tear gas shelling to disperse the protestors.

As per the plan, the statue of Babasaheb Ambedkar was scheduled to be inaugurated on April 14, however, people gathered at the site on April 12 and disrupted traffic. The people gathered at the blockade site raised slogans against the Gehlot government and didn’t even listen to Cabinet Minister Vishvendra Singh who negotiated with them to stop their stir. Notably, he is also a member of the Bharatpur Royal family.

Ahead of the assembly elections in Rajasthan the Nadbai MLA Joginder Singh, who switched over to the Congress after winning elections as a BSP contestant, had announced the construction of three statues at three important locations in his constituency. Accordingly, one statue each of Maharaja Surajmal, Babasaheb Ambedkar and Bhagwan Parshuram is to be built. The controversy erupted after the local authorities decided to erect Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statue at the Belara junction in Nadbai however the people protesting demanded the statue of Surajmal should be built instead at the venue.

It's important to recall scores of incidents of violence have been reported in Rajasthan in the last on year - In Karauli, Alwar, Jodhpur, Bhilwara, and Hanumangarh. The assembly elections in the state are scheduled to take place at the end of 2023.