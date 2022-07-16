Terminate pregnancy of teen rape victim, take care of child if alive: Kerala HC

The Kerala High Court has given permission to terminate a 24-week pregnancy of a minor rape victim and directed to constitute a medical team for conducting the procedure.

Justice V G Arun, while considering the plea of a 15-year-old, however, said, "If the baby is alive at birth," the hospital shall ensure that the baby is offered the best medical treatment.

The court said if the petitioner was not willing to assume the responsibility of the baby, the State and its agencies shall assume full responsibility and offer medical support and facilities to the child.