Terror Bid Foiled As 30 Kg Of IED Recovered In Joint Operation In Srinagar

Press Trust Of India
Security forces on Tuesday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Khonmoh area on the outskirts of Srinagar, police said.

The IED, weighing 30-35 kilograms, was recovered from an orchard after the police and the Army launched a search operation following a specific information, a police spokesman said.

He said a bomb disposal squad was at the spot to destroy the explosive device. 

