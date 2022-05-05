Terror Crackdown In Haryana: 4 Suspected Terrorists Nabbed In Karnal; Explosives Recovered

In a big breakthrough, Karnal district police arrested four suspected terrorists on Thursday. Apart from weapons, a large number of bullets and ammunition containers have been recovered from the arrested terrorists. According to information received from police sources, the gunpowder could be RDX.

Currently, bomb squad teams are at the spot. As per the latest reports, terror suspects were arrested from Karnal and were later taken to the Madhuban police station.

Meanwhile, an SUV with the suspect having explosives was spotted inside the Madhuban police station.

Police have roped in a bomb squad, and a dog squad team to investigate the situation in Harayana's Karnal city. It has been learnt that the four terrorists were arrested as per intelligence input. As of now, the bomb squad is trying to defuse the explosives.

An investigation is underway to identify which organisation is responsible for the explosives recovered.

Responding to the terror crackdown, Former UP DGP OP Singh told Republic, "We never know the kind of terror module the Haryana Police discovered here. We noticed recently that in Gorakhnath, the way these terror modules worked and the way they are making their way to the national capital".

Haryana Police arrest 3 terrorists in Sonipat

Earlier in February, Sonipat police had booked three men under UAPA, IPC Section 120B, and Arms act for perpetrating targeted murders and creating an atmosphere of terror in Punjab.

According to Sonipat SP Rahul Sharma, all the three accused were in contact with terror organisations Khalistan Tiger Force and International Sikh Youth Federation.

SP Sharma told ANI, "All the three men hail from Juan village in Sonipat and were arrested with various weapons. They were in contact with terror organisations based in Canada and Australia and were having Rs.5-6 lakh in their accounts from foreign countries".

(Image: Republic)