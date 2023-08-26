Terror Module Busted In J&K’s Bandipora, Arms And Ammunitions Recovered

In a major breakthrough, security forces in the Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir have successfully dismantled a terror module, recovering a substantial cache of arms and ammunitions.

One pistol, one pistol magazine, eight rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered.

The operation, executed through a joint effort by Bandipora police, 26 Assam Rifles and 3rd BN CRPF, saw meticulous planning and coordination to neutralise the terror module. According to officials, the module had been operating clandestinely, with its members suspected to be involved in various subversive activities aimed at disturbing peace and stability in the region. On search, one pistol, one pistol magazine, eight rounds and other incriminating materials were recovered from the accused’s possession. He has been identified as Shafayat Zubair Rishi of Nesbal Sumbal, Bandipora.

Furthermore, the accused disclosed that he was on his way to collect a cache of arms and ammunitions from a lady identified as Munira Begum, wife of killed terrorist and area commander Yousuf Choupan in Pazalpora area. Accused Munira Begum also disclosed that a cache of arms and ammunitions, including one Krinkov AK-47 rifle, three magazines, 90 rounds and one pen pistol, was to be delivered to Shafait Reshi. Those were also recovered from the nearby forest area.

During questioning, it was also revealed that Munira Begum had also gone to Pakistan twice.

The accused were in touch with Pak-based terror handler Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, who exfiltrated to Pakistan in 1999 and was allegedly working on revival of terrorists in the district. He was also involved in the 2000 Kothibagh IED blast in which 14 people, including 12 police personnel, were martyred and was in touch with terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen and later on with terror outfit Al-Badr.

The security forces, acting on actionable intelligence, launched a targeted operation in a remote area of Bandipora. The operation quickly escalated as they engaged with the suspects in a fierce gunbattle that lasted for several hours. However, the security personnel succeeded in overpowering the terrorists.

Upon securing the area, the security forces began an extensive search of the hideout used by the terrorists. The search yielded a staggering array of weaponry and ammunitions, underscoring the module's intentions to carry out large-scale attacks. The recovered arsenal included multiple assault rifles, grenades, explosive materials, communication devices and other logistical equipment.

Security officials suspect that the apprehended individuals were in the advanced stages of planning and executing a series of attacks in the region. Interrogations of the suspects are currently underway, as authorities seek to extract vital information about the module's network, funding sources and potential targets. The breakthrough is expected to provide crucial insights into the workings of the larger terrorist network operating in the area.