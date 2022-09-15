Terror Plot Busted In J&K: Active Terrorist Arrested In Reasi; 2 Pistols & Cash Recovered

In a big success, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested an active terrorist in the Reasi district on Wednesday. The arrest was made in the Mahore area of Reasi, where top Lashkar commander Talib Hussain was apprehended by locals along with one other terrorist.

Based on information of being in touch with Pakistan handlers, Zaffer Iqbal was arrested and upon his investigation forces recovered 02 pistols, 02 magazines, 01 Chinese grenade and 22 rounds of 9 mm along with 1.81 lakh cash. The cash was meant to be used for funding terror activities in the area.

Pertinently his brother namely Mohd Ishaq was a terrorist of LET terrorist organisation and got killed in an encounter with Security forces in district Rajouri and reportedly one of his relatives namely Abdul Rashid S/O Khushi Mohd R/o Ladh, Tehsil Mahore, District Reasi is in Pakistan is also working with terror groups.

SSP Reasi Amit Gupta said that Zaffar was in touch with Terror groups and with his arrest a major terror strike is averted. Pakistani Handlers are in constant efforts to revive militancy in the upper reaches of district Reasi and people like Zaffar are working for them.

The arrested terrorist has been identified as Zafar who joined terror ranks recently and was about to carry out a major terror strike. The J&K police recovered Rs 1.81 Lakh cash and 2 pistols from his possession. From the recovery of pistols, agencies suspect that it was to carry out targeted killings in the region.

Earlier on July 3, villagers of Tukson Dhok apprehended two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba- Talib Hussain of Rajouri and Faisal Ahmed Dar of Pulwama along with 2AK rifles, 7 Grenades, a Pistol, and a huge quantity of ammunition.

The arrests were made after the Rajouri police recovered a large number of IEDs, busting a module of LeT. Two terrorists of LeT were arrested in the operation and Talib Hussain was declared an absconder with a bounty over his head.

Hussain was in constant touch with LeT terrorist Qasim based in Pakistan and was involved in at least 3 cases of IED explosions in Rajouri district besides civilian killings and grenade blasts. Both the terrorists were associated with Pakistani LeT handler Salman who was in constant touch with them.