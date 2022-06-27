Terrorist arrested in J&K's Doda

Jammu, Jun 26 (PTI) A terrorist was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Sunday, a police official said.

A pistol, one magazine and some rounds were recovered from the terrorist, the official said. Based on a specific information, the terrorist was nabbed by a joint search party of the police and security forces from the outskirts of Doda town, the official added. PTI TAS TDS TDS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)