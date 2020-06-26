Last Updated:

Terrorists Attack CRPF Deployed In J&K's Bijbehara; 1 Jawan Martyred, A Civilian Killed

On Thursday, terrorists have attacked CRPF near Padshaie Bagh, Bijbehara area of Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. One CRPF jawan and one civilian have been killed.

On Thursday, terrorists have attacked CRPF near Padshaie Bagh, Bijbehara area of Anantnag. As per reports at the time of publishing, one CRPF jawan and one civilian have been killed. Some injuries have been reported.

Details awaited.

