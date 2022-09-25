Terrorists Open Fire At 2 Migrant Bihar Labourers In J&K's Pulwama; Area Cordoned Off

Trying to disturb the peace in Jammu and Kashmir and instil fear in the non-locals, terrorists on Saturday fired at and injured two migrant labourers from Bihar in J&K's Pulwama when the labourers were returning from their work.

The incident took place in the Kharpora Ratnipora area of Pulwama on Saturday at around 07:40 PM when three non-local labourers were returning to their accommodation from their working site. Taking the advantage of the darkness, the terrorists fired at the labourers from Bihar and injured them. The injured have been identified as Shamshad and Faizan Qasri, both residents of Bihar's Batya Zilla. Notably, the injured were immediately shifted to hospital for further treatment and are said to be stable, according to the Jammu and Kashmir police.

"Terrorists fired upon and injured 02 outside labourers at Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama. They have been shifted to hospital where their condition is stated to be stable," J&K police said in their statement.

Terrorists open fire at 2 Bihar labourers

One of the victims of the cowardly act of the terrorists said, "We were returning after working late. It was totally dark, I don't really know who fired the bullets at us." He said that he could not see the ones who fired at them because of the darkness.

Meanwhile, reacting swiftly to this development, the security forces have cordoned off the area concerned. 55 battalion of Rashtra Riflesas well as Jammu and Kashmir police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have cordoned off the area to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Notably, this attack comes after the announcement that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will travel to Jammu and Kashmir in the first week of October. It is pertinent to mention that four non-locals have been killed so far this year in terror acts in J&K, while there have been a few incidents in which terrorists attacked non-locals and left them injured. The last such attack took place on September 2 when a non-local was injured in Pulwama.