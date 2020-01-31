Terrorists Open Fire At Police Team In Jammu Highway; One Policeman Injured

Firing incident was reported near Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Friday after which the highway has been shut. A group of 3-4 terrorists opened fire at a police team at a toll plaza in Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu, injuring a policeman, officials said on Friday, 31 January.

One of the terrorists was believed to have been killed in the ensuing gunfight, according to the officials. As the sound of firing was heard, police rushed to the spot. Terror suspects are said to be spotted on Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The Face-off

The face-off took place around 5 AM when the police team stopped the Srinagar bound truck carrying the terrorists for inspection near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota, officials said.

''The group of 3-4 terrorists was on their way to Srinagar when they were intercepted by the police team at the toll plaza,'' the DGP said. A search operation has been started in the hunt for the terrorists.

Further details are awaited.

