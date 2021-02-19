Terrorists Open Fire At Srinagar Police, 2 Constables Dead; LeT Claims Responsibility

Two policemen died in an attack by terrorists in the Baghat area on high-security airport road in Srinagar on Friday. According to the police, the terrorists shot the two policemen from close range. The visuals of the horrific attack show a terrorist open firing on the police personnel who were on patrol duty.

Lashkar claims responsibility for the attack

Security forces have launched an operation to track down the assailants, an official told PTI. According to sources, Lashkar backed 'The Resistance Front' has claimed the responsibility of attack on Jammu Kashmir Police cops in Barzulla area of Srinagar. It has also threatened to intensify attacks with a new strategy.

#WATCH Terrorist opens fire in Baghat Barzulla of Srinagar district in Kashmir today



National Conference leader and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the violence and tweeted, "Two police personnel have reportedly been killed in an attack in Srinagar today. I condemn this act of militant violence & send my condolences to the families of these brave men."

Two police personnel have reportedly been killed in an attack in Srinagar today. I condemn this act of militant violence & send my condolences to the families of these brave men. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 19, 2021

What makes this attack even more reprehensible is that SgCT Mohammad Yousuf of Zurhama and Ct Suhail Ahmad of Logripora were unarmed & shot in the back. Senseless & cowardly at the same time. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) February 19, 2021

This is the second attack in the city in the past three days. Terrorists shot at and injured son of a restaurant owner in high-security Durganag area of the city on Wednesday. The attacks in the city have come as a 24-member delegation of envoys from various countries visited Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday for assessing the ground situation in the union territory.

