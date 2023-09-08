Terrorists Trying To Destabilise J&K To Be Dealt With Strictly: Dilbag Singh

In a strong message to terrorists operating from Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir Police Chief Dilbag Singh has said that those terrorists operating from Pakistan and attempting to revive terrorism here are unsafe there. He said, "We will reach there and will deal with it strictly."

DGP Singh said that action has been initiated on the properties of terrorists who are operating from Pakistan.

Speaking in Kishtwar, DG J&K Police Dilbag Singh said, "At present, those terrorists who are sitting across the border and are in a bid to revive terrorism, we want to tell them that they won't be safe even sitting on the other side of the border. We will reach there, and those involved in such activities will be dealt with strictly. The property of terrorists operating from Pakistan is on our target and will be acted upon."

DG J&K Police Dilbag Singh said, "Hizbul Mujahideen commander Jahangir Saroori is nearing death. If he wants us to take him to the graveyard, we will. His associates have been killed and those who are still with him will be neutralised soon. We are keeping a strict vigil on their activities," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Kishtwar Police along with Army and CRPF, dismantled a hideout belonging to Saroori on September 5. Saroori is the longest surviving terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir who has been active for more than three decades now and is instrumental in reviving terrorism in the Chenab Valley.

SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal said, "Acting on credible intelligence, Kishtwar Police along with Army and CRPF 52 Bn in a meticulously planned operation, uncovered and neutralized the hideout located in the Paribag area of Bhadat Saroor, where Jahangir Saroori was suspected to have been hiding and planning subversive activities. During the search operation, the police recovered two blankets, some edible items and some personal use items from the hideout, indicating the presence of the terrorist in the hideout. The recovery of these items underscores the importance of this operation in disrupting unlawful activities in the region."

