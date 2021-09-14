Terrorists Went To Pakistan Via Muscat, Became Sleeper Cells: Delhi Police Names ISI

The Special Cell of Delhi Police has busted a Pakistan-organised terror module and arrested six suspected terrorists. In a press briefing, Delhi Police informed that two of the arrested terrorists had got training in Pakistan. The officials said that the inputs were provided by the Centre following which Delhi police constituted a team under the supervision of DCP Pramod Kushwaha and conducted raids across the national capital.

Revealing devious details of the terror plot and how it was hatched across the border, on the two Pakistan-ISI trained terrorists' arrests, the special cell informed, "They travelled to Muscat by air, and then by ship to Gwadar Port in Pakistan, they were trained in Pakistan to use firearms and manufacture explosives."

'Turned sleeper cells after training in Pakistan'

The two terrorists got 15 days of training in Pakistan to use explosives and firearms including the Ak-47 following which they returned to Muscat. "They have told us that there were few Bengala speaking people also," Neeraj Thakur, Special CP, Delhi Police Special Cell stated, adding that they started behaving like sleeper cells after their return.

Terror module: Navratri and Ramleela was on target

Police informed that there were two components in their operations. One was delivering IEDs safely and the second was planting IEDs. "This is a Pakistan organised and coordinated one," Neeraj Thakur said. The person coordinating the training of the terrorists to set off multiple blasts across India during the festival season, was Dawood's brother, Anees Ibrahim.

Delhi Police Special Cell briefing: Key highlights

Pakistan-orchestrated terror module busted; six persons arrested

Pak-ISI trained two of the terrorists

Anees Ibrahim, brother of Dawood Ibrahim, presently based in Pakistan, was coordinating the training.

New modus operandi adopted by Pak-ISI for training radicalized Indian youth exposed

Navratri and Ramleela on target

Explosives, arms ammunition recovered from Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh

The arrest of six accused persons has exposed Pakistan-ISI's attempt to destroy peace in India. With their arrests, a slew of serial blasts has been averted in major cities such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra.

Of the total six arrested individuals, Pakistan-trained terrorists are named Osama and Zeeshan. The others are Jaan Mohammad Shaikh, Moolchand, Mohd Abu Bakar and Mohd Amir Javed. The Special Cell has recovered explosives and firearms from them in a multi-state operation. A live IED was also recovered from the Prayagraj district in Uttar Pradesh.