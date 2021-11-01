Thane: 2 Held For Trying To Murder Scrap Collector

Two people have been arrested for allegedly trying to kill a scrap collector in Thane city in Maharashtra, police said on Monday.

Arjun Waghe was found injured with stab wounds in Chendani Koliwada on October 30, after which a probe zeroed in on Mohammad Ansari of Mumbra and Bhima Pattekar of Rabale in Navi Mumbai, said Senior Inspector Jairaj Ranaware of Thane Nagar police station.

All three are known to each and an argument started after one of accused made some derogatory remark about the victim's mother, and then stabbed and injured him amid the fracas, he said.

